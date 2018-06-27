Wednesday 50th anniversary of Two Thousand Words declaration

Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of the publication of the Two Thousand Words manifesto, one of the key symbols of the Prague Spring movement. The declaration was written by author Ludvík Vaculík and appeared in several Czechoslovak newspapers on June 27, 1968.

The document, whose full title was Two Thousand Words that Belong to Workers, Farmers, Officials, Scientists, Artists, and Everybody, assessed hitherto progress during the Prague Spring, suggested ways the process of democratic reform could be intensified and called for civic engagement in politics.

It was signed by a number of prominent intellectuals and over 100,000 ordinary citizens.