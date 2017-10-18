Weather records set around Czechia on Tuesday

Temperature records were set around the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Seventy-six measuring stations that have been keeping records for more than 30 years saw their warmest ever temperature for the day.
The hottest place in the country was Javorník in the Jesenicko region, where daytime highs reached 25.6 degrees Celsius. Wednesday will see a drop in daytime temperatures to around 12 to 16 degrees Celsius.
Martin Nekola: Czech Chicago and other untold stories of Czechs abroad
Czech President Zeman addresses Council of Europe
Czech Republic faces court action over freedom of movement
Czech pre-election battle plugs into war of words over lithium mining deal
Communist era past catches up with Czech ANO leader ahead of polls