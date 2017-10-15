Weather records set around Czech Republic on Sunday

Temperature records were set around the Czech Republic on Sunday. Seven measuring stations in South Bohemia that have been keeping records for more than 20 years saw their warmest ever temperature for the day. The hottest place in the country was Volary in Prachatice region, where it was 23.8 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists expect more temeprature records may tobe broken on Monday.
