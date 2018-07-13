Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
13-07-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Grey skies are going to clear up on Saturday – at least in the northwest of the country. But light rain is expected in southern Bohemia and Moravia. Daytime temperatures should be between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 