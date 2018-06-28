Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
28-06-2018
Friday should be partly cloudy with occasional light showers. Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the northeast. When the sun is out, temperatures should be between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
