Weather outlook

Friday should be partly cloudy with occasional light showers. Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the northeast. When the sun is out, temperatures should be between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius.
Czech president burns giant red underpants at press briefing
Merkel calls Sudeten German expulsion “immoral”, drawing Czech ire
Czech President, Communist Party leader openly reject foreign minister nomination
Landscape Festival seeks to reignite neglected areas of Prague
David Short and Czechoslovakia: love begins with the verb