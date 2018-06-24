Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
24-06-2018
It should be largely overcast and wet in the Czech Republic on Monday, with temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celsius. More rain is expected through the week but daytime highs will climb steadily.

 
 
 
 
