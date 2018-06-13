Weather forecast

Broadcast in English
It should be cloudy and relatively cool in the Czech Republic on Thursday,
with daytime temperatures of up to 23 degrees Celsius. Friday is expected
to be sunny and a bit warmer, but rain is expected on both Saturday and
Sunday.
Study indicates ethnic hate is contagious
My Prague – Janek Rubeš
Prague exhibition highlights Bohemian Celts at centre of advanced civilisation
Czech government seeks power to set quotas for foreign workers by decree
Václav Klaus: Russia not a threat to Czech Republic, unlike EU
