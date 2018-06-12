Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
12-06-2018
It should be rainy in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures of up to 19 degrees Celsius. More wet weather is due in the following days but daytime highs are expected to climb to around 26 degrees Celsius by the weekend.

 
 
 
 
