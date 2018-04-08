Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
08-04-2018
It should be sunny in the Czech Republic on Monday, with daytime highs of up to 21 degrees Celsius. Temperatures are expected to be in the high teens or more through the rest of the week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
