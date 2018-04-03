Weather forecast

Wednesday should be mainly bright in the Czech Republic, with temperatures of up to 19 degrees Celsius expected. Daytime highs are due to then dip for a few days before climbing to around 20 degrees Celsius next weekend.
Prague transit stops start of massive project for US student
“Permanent traveller” Koudelka returns to Prague with major exhibition
US House Speaker Paul Ryan’s visit to Prague seen as impulse for Czech-American relations
The Czech Easter tradition of whipping girls
Czech president at centre of fresh controversy over nerve agent row with Russia