Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
27-02-2018
The cold weather should continue in the Czech Republic, with partly clear skies and daytime temperatures of -6 degrees Celsius expected on Wednesday. Temperatures should climb to around 0 Celsius at the weekend.

 
 
 
