Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
23-12-2017
Christmas Eve should be overcast in the Czech Republic, with temperatures of up to 8 degrees Celsius expected. Christmas Day and St. Stephen’s Day are expected to be brighter, with temperatures falling to around 4 degrees Celsius on the latter.

 
 
 
 
