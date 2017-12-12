Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
12-12-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

It should be cloudy with some rain in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures of up to 8 degrees Celsius expected. Daytime highs in the following days will fall to 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, with some snow expected later in the week.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 