Weather forecast

It should be rainy in the Czech Republic on Thursday, with temperatures of up to 13 degrees Celsius expected. Daytime highs of around 11 degrees Celsius and mostly overcast skies are expected in the following days.
Political scientist: It is difficult to imagine a prime minister who faces criminal charges
SCS Software’s CEO Pavel Šebor on the success of flagship title Euro Truck Simulator and what it’s like to drive 18 wheels of steel
2017 elections spell shake-up for Czech politics
Andrej Babiš: the divisive central figure in Czech politics
Hurricane-force winds battering Czech Republic