Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
22-10-2017
It should be overcast and wet in the Czech Republic on Monday, with temperatures of up to around 10 degrees Celsius expected. The weather is likely to remain unchanged throughout the first half of the week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
