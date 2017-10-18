Weather forecast

It should be overcast with some sunny spells in the Czech Republic on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 17 degrees Celsius. Friday and the weekend are likely to see rain, forecasters say.
Martin Nekola: Czech Chicago and other untold stories of Czechs abroad
Czech President Zeman addresses Council of Europe
Czech Republic faces court action over freedom of movement
Czech pre-election battle plugs into war of words over lithium mining deal
Communist era past catches up with Czech ANO leader ahead of polls