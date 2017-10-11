Weather forecast

Broadcast in English
Broadcast Archive
It should be cloudy with some sunny spells in the Czech Republic on
Thursday. Temperatures are due to reach up to 19 degrees Celsius. The
weather should be similar, if a little cooler, in the following days.
