Weather forecast

Broadcast in English
Broadcast Archive
Friday should bring partly cloudy to clear skies with day temperatures
between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius. Temperatures over the weekend could
reach 34 degrees in places.
facebook
twitter
newsletter
youtube
instagram
rss
“Smugglers change their modus operandi all the time to stay a step ahead”, says deputy head of Czech Customs
What’s behind summer of unprecedented spending in Czech soccer?
Barrandov film studios cashes in on massive collection of props and costumes
Rare photos of 1968 invasion discovered
Friendly guide maps Prague ethnic eateries
Thriving Prague hotels raising prices to previously unseen levels
Strong Czech economic growth surprises experts
Historians pin down number of 1968 invasion victims