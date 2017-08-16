Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
16-08-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

There should be rain and sunny spells in the Czech Republic on Thursday, with temperatures of up to 28 degrees Celsius expected.

Friday will deliver daytime highs of up to 30 degrees Celsius but the weekend is expected to see temperatures fall to as low as 19 Celsius.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 