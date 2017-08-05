Weather forecast

Daniela Lazarová
05-08-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Sunday should bring relief from the intense heatwave that has plagued the country for days, bringing overcast skies and rain and day temperatures between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius. Next week’s temperatures should range between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 