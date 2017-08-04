Weather forecast

Daniela Lazarová
04-08-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The intense heatwave is expected to last until Sunday with Friday and Saturday’s temperatures between 29 and 33 degrees Celsius. A cold front on Sunday will see temperatures drop to around 25 degrees. Thursday was the hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 38.3 degrees Celsius.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 