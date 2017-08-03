Weather forecast

Daniela Lazarová
03-08-2017
Meteorologists have issued a storm warning for the eastern parts of the country where temperatures on Wednesday could reach 37 degrees Celsius. Thursday is expected to be another sweltering hot day with temperatures hitting 32 degrees around the country. The heatwave should end at the weekend with next week’s temperatures dropping to around 25 degrees Celsius.

 
