Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
26-07-2017
Thursday should see sunny spells and some rain in the Czech Republic, with temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celsius expected. Daytime highs are due to rise in the following days, reaching around 30 degrees Celsius at the start of next week.

 
 
 
 
 
