Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
22-07-2017
It should be quite sunny with the chance of storms in the Czech Republic on Sunday, with daytime highs of up to 27 degrees Celsius expected. Temperatures are set to fall to the low 20s Celsius during the week.

 
 
 
 
 
