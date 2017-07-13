Broadcast in English
Broadcast Archive
There should be sunny spells and some rain in the Czech Republic on Friday.
Temperatures are expected to reach up to 22 degrees Celsius. Saturday is
expected to see more rain before the weather clears up on Sunday.
