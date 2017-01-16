News Weather

16-01-2017 13:00 | Chris Johnstone

Tuesday will be cloudy with some sunny intervals, especially in the north and east of the country. Top daytime temperatures will range between minus 1 and minus 4 degrees Celsius.

Foreign minister upbeat over two Czechs detained in Turkey 16-01-2017 12:59 | Chris Johnstone Czech Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lubomír Zaorálek, has said he expects a satisfactory outcome in the case of two Czechs detained in Turkey on suspicion of aiding terrorists. On Monday the foreign ministry sent a formal letter to Ankara demanding details of Markéta Všelichová and Miroslav Farkas. The minister said their expulsion and return to the Czech Republic could be expected soon. The two were detained in November last year by Turkish police apparently over their alleged contacts with Kurdish groups.

Bernard breaks brewing record in 2016 16-01-2017 12:58 | Chris Johnstone Mid-sized Czech brewer, Bernard, has reported record production figures for 2016. The brewer produced just6 over 315,000 hectolitres of beer last year with around a fifth of it destined for export. The biggest export destinations are Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden and Russia. Exports were renewed to the United States in December.

Former central bank governor Miroslav Singer lands new job 16-01-2017 12:58 | Chris Johnstone The former governor of the Czech National Bank Miroslav Singer has landed a new jobs as the chief economist of Generali CEE Holding. He also stands in line to be chairman of the supervisory board of the Czech Republic’s biggest general insure, Česká Pojišt’ovna. Singer ended his term as governor of the Czech National Bank in June last year after previously serving on the bank board. He had been earlier linked with a possible job at the Council of Europe Development Bank.

Czech scientists track tapeworm in Alaska salmon 16-01-2017 11:05 | Chris Johnstone Czech scientists have discovered that a tapeworm found in Alaskan salmon can infect humans. The tapeworm had previously only been found in fish on the Asian Pacific coast. The discovery was made by a team from the Biological Centre of the Academy of Sciences based in České Budějovice led by Roman Kuchta. Infection can take place from eating under cooked or uncooked fish, such as in Sushi.

Nigerian arms dealer bought luxury Prague flat: report 16-01-2017 11:04 | Chris Johnstone A Nigerian arms dealer being investigated for suspected corruption over arms deliveries for the fight against the terrorist group Boko Haram has bought a 50 million crown luxury penthouse apartment in Prague, according to the news server Seznam. It said that 43-year old Hima Aboubakar bought the flat at Prague Libenský Ostrov last year. His company, SEI, is being investigated over an alleged US 930 million dollar scam surrounding arms deliveries to the Nigeria army which according to some reports never took place.

Justice ministry under fire for poor accounting 16-01-2017 11:03 | Chris Johnstone The Ministry of Justice has come under fire from the country’s main financial watchdog, the Supreme Audit Office. Looking over the accounts of the ministry for 2015, the office said they did not represent a clear or reliable picture of its housekeeping with around 2.5 billion crowns worth of faults. It added that the capital accounted for, inflows, outflows, and dealings with third parties was often flawed from an accounting viewpoint. It in particular highlighted the fact that the ministry had written off 130 million crowns from the value of its main Prague headquarters over six years under a bizarre auditing concept.

Czechs marking Palach anniversary 16-01-2017 09:55 | Daniela Lazarová Czechs are marking the 48th anniversary of the self-immolation of student Jan Palach in protest against the nation’s growing apathy to the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. Palach set himself ablaze at the top end of Wenceslas Square, suffering burns to 95 percent of his body, on January 16, 1969. He died three days later. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka was among the first to pay homage to his memory at the site on Monday telling journalists Palach’s courageous act was an important part of the country’s history and should never be forgotten. A number of events have been planned in the course of the day, including the start of a chain hunger strike by students, mirroring the course of events between Palach’s self-immolation and his tragic death in 1969.

Justice minister to challenge cancelling verdict in Rath case 16-01-2017 09:38 | Daniela Lazarová Czech Justice Minister Robert Pelikan has said he will file a complaint with the Supreme Court against the cancellation of a verdict in the corruption case of former Social Democrat governor of Central Bohemia David Rath. The Prague High Court cancelled the verdict on the grounds that it was based on the unlawful use of wiretappings. It returned the case to the Regional Court which will not be able to use the wiretapping recordings as evidence in new proceedings. The Regional Court sentenced Rath to 8.5 years in prison and the forfeiture of some 20 million crowns for corruption in July 2015.