11-01-2017 13:51 | Ruth Fraňková

Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy with occasional rain or snow showers. Daytime temperatures will hover between zero and four degrees Celsius.

Court orders activists to leave Klinika centre in Prague 11-01-2017 17:46 | Ruth Fraňková Activists at the Klinika alternative social and arts centre in Prague 3 have to leave the premises, a Prague district court ruled on Wednesday. The abandoned building, which was converted by squatters into a cultural and social centre, was sold off by the state to the Railway Infrastructure Administration in October last year but the squatters have refused to move out. Klinika’s attorney Pavel Uhl said they were ready to appeal the verdict. The building at Prague‘s district of Žižkov was abandoned in 2009 before being taken over by the squatters in 2014, who have resisted several attempted evictions.

Ukrainian MP Nadia Savchenko on Prague visit 11-01-2017 17:44 updated | Ruth Fraňková Nadia Savchenko, the Ukrainian politician and former military pilot, who spent two years in a Russian prison, has arrived in Prague for a three-day visit. She is scheduled to meet with representatives of Czech NGOs at the Václav Havel Library on Wednesday evening and speak at a press conference at Prague’s Lucerna Palace on Thursday. She is also set to meet with a number of deputies and senators. Savchenko served as a pilot in eastern Ukraine when she was captured by pro-Russian separatists in June 2014 and convicted of directing artillery fire which killed two Russian journalists. She was freed two years later as part of a prisoner swap.

Interior Minister: no increased risk of terror attack in the Czech Republic at the moment 11-01-2017 17:41 | Ruth Fraňková Interior Minister Milan Chovanec said on Wednesday there was no increased risk of terror attack in the Czech Republic at the moment. The Interior Minister reacted to a comment by president Miloš Zeman, who said that a person from North Africa, suspected of being linked to an Islamic terrorist organisation, was presently staying in the country. In reaction to the president’s statement, Christian Democratic deputy Ivan Gabal said the president has discredited the Czech Republic with foreign secret services.

President Zeman: person linked to Islamic terrorists staying in Czech Republic 11-01-2017 17:01 updated | Ruth Fraňková A person from North Africa, who is suspected of being linked to an Islamic terrorist organisation, is presently staying in the Czech Republic, President Miloš Zeman said on Wednesday in an interview for Czech Radio. Mr Zeman made the statement in a discussion on the Czech Centre against Terrorism and Hybrid Threats, which he has repeatedly criticised. He also said the centre’s employees were not aware of this information.

Prague municipal court confirms fine for ice hockey coach Růžička 11-01-2017 15:11 | Ruth Fraňková Prague municipal court on Wednesday confirmed an earlier verdict for ice hockey coach Vladimír Růžička who has received a fine of 400,000 crowns after being found guilty of embezzling 500,000 crowsn intended for his then club Slavia Prague. He had previously appealed the fine. If Růžička, who denies any wrongdoing, fails to pay the sum he will face 16 months in prison. As a player Růžička was part of the Czech team that won gold in the Olympics while as a trainer he has led the national side and spent nearly 15 years at Slavia. Mr Růžička currently works as a coach for Chomutov.

Czech prisons facing overcrowding 11-01-2017 13:51 | Ruth Fraňková Czech prisons are overcrowded and operate at about eight percent above their capacity, the head of the country’s Prison Service Petr Dohnal said on Wednesday during a visit to Pilsen’s Bory prison. The facility in Pilsen currently accommodates around 1,380 people, which is the highest number in the country. Although it has just increased its capacity by 55 beds, it is still overcrowded. At the moment, there are 35 prisons in the Czech Republic with around 22,500 inmates. According to Justice Minister Robert Pelikán they lack around one thousand beds.

Lower house overturns presidential veto of conflict of interest law 11-01-2017 12:32 | Ruth Fraňková The lower house on Thursday overturned President Zeman’s veto of a conflict of interests bill designed to reign in potential conflicts of interests among public officials. The bill would ban ministers from media ownership and would bar companies where ministers have more than a 25-percent stake from receiving state subsidies, taking part in public tenders and accessing investment aid. The legislation is widely seen as targeting finance minister and ANO leader Andrej Babiš, whose many business and media interests have long come under fire from opponents and anti-corruption activists.

Very low temperatures again recorded in Czech Republic 11-01-2017 09:48 | Ian Willoughby Very low temperatures were again recorded in the Czech Republic on Tuesday night. A low of -27.5 degrees Celsius was registered at the Rokytská slať weather station in the Šumava mountains. In most parts of the country night-time temperatures were around -15, a forecaster from the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute told the Novinky.cz news site.