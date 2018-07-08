Weather

Brian Kenety
08-07-2018
Monday should be mostly cloudy and moderately windy with daytime temperatures of between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius. Light showers are likely throughout the southern half of the Czech Republic, including Prague.

 
 
 
 
 
 
