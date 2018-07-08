Monday should be mostly cloudy and moderately windy with daytime temperatures of between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius. Light showers are likely throughout the southern half of the Czech Republic, including Prague.
The Rolling Stones rock Prague again
Czech ice hockey fans cry foul over new national team jersey design, players slowly warm to it
Press: Czech Republic luring more and more Southern European workers
Czechs increasingly satisfied with life but also less tolerant towards minorities
Czech prime minister says EU migration agreement “huge success” for Visegrad Group