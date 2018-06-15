Broadcast in English
Broadcast Archive
Saturday should be mostly sunny with highs of 26 degrees Celcius. Rain -
and possibly thunderstorms - is expected on Sunday.
Study indicates ethnic hate is contagious
My Prague – Janek Rubeš
Prague exhibition highlights Bohemian Celts at centre of advanced civilisation
Czech government seeks power to set quotas for foreign workers by decree
Czech president burns giant red underpants at press briefing
Restoration work on Prague’s Astronomical Clock reveals hidden secrets
