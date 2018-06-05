Weather

Chris Johnstone
05-06-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Wednesday will be cloudy with sunny intervals and rain expected in the south of the country. Top daytime temperatures will range between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 