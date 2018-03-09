Weather

Chris Johnstone
09-03-2018
Saturday is expected to be cloudy across most of the country with the likelihood of showers in the north and sunny spells in the centre. Top daytime temperatures will range between 8 and 12 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
