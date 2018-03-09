Saturday is expected to be cloudy across most of the country with the likelihood of showers in the north and sunny spells in the centre. Top daytime temperatures will range between 8 and 12 degrees Celsius.
Demonstrations held in 11 cities over election of Communist MP Ondráček to chairman post
Tesco to sell its Prague My store
Rolling Stones return to Prague on July 4
Czech Republic caught up in plastic waste disposal crisis in Europe
Communist coup confirmed Czechoslovak reality but was wake-up call for West