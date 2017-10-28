Weather

Chris Johnstone
28-10-2017
The weather on Sunday is expected to be cloudy with rain and some sunny intervals. Top daytime temperatures will range between 8 and 12 degrees Celsius. Winds of up to 160 kilometres an hour can be expected on high ground but should weaken during the day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
