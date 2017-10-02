Weather

Chris Johnstone
02-10-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with rain across most of the country. Some sunny spots could emerge in the west. Top temperatures will range between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 