The weather on Tuesday is expected to be sunny in the far west but cloudy with sunny intervals in the rest of the country. Top temperatures will range between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius.
Friendly guide maps Prague ethnic eateries
Czech political parties clash over who should exploit lithium reserves
Thriving Prague hotels raising prices to previously unseen levels
Activists pour blood-red substance in Vltava to protest alleged ‘misuse’ of Mánes art gallery
Strong Czech economic growth surprises experts