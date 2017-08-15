Weather

Chris Johnstone
15-08-2017
It’s likely to be overcast with rain in the centre of the country on Wednesday with sunny intervals more likely in the far west and east. Top temperatures will range between 22 and 30 degrees Celsius.

 
