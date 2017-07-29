Weather

Chris Johnstone
29-07-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The weather on Friday is expected to be cloudy with sunny intervals. Rain is, however, threatened in the east and north-east of the country. Maximum daytime temperatures will range between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 