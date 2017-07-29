The weather on Friday is expected to be cloudy with sunny intervals. Rain is, however, threatened in the east and north-east of the country. Maximum daytime temperatures will range between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius.
Doris Grozdanovičová: the girl with the sheep in Terezín
“My granny always called them ‘the boys’” – how Kubiš and Gabčík were taken in by England’s Ellison family
Video of Čech, warning fellow Arsenal players not to lift trophy, gains attention of fans
Mushroom app appeals to those in the dark
World hits recreated through famous Czechoslovak cover versions