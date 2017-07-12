Broadcast in English
Broadcast Archive
The weather on Thursday is expected to be cloudy with sunny intervals
across most of the country with the possibility of storms and rain in the
north. Top daytime temperatures will range between 18 and 22 degrees
Celsius.
