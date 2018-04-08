Vrbata ends NHL career after 16 years

The Czech ice hockey player Radim Vrbata has called time on his career in the NHL. The right wing, who is 36, made his final appearance in the league for Florida Panthers on Saturday. He said he was returning to the Czech Republic in part so his children could go to Czech schools.

In his 16 years in the NHL Vrbata played over 1,000 regular season games, scored 284 goals and made 339 assists.