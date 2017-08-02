Viktoria Plzeň manager Pavel Vrba says it would be suicidal for his team to play for a 0:0 draw in the second leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie with Bulgarian club FCSB on Wednesday night. The first leg in Bucharest ended 2:2, so a 0:0 or 1:1 draw would be enough to see Plzeň through. If the Czech club advance they will reach the playoffs for the Champions League and also guarantee themselves a place in the Europa League, if they fail to get to the main competition. Slavia Prague are in the same position and take a 1:0 home win into their second leg game with BATE Borisov in Belarus.
“My granny always called them ‘the boys’” – how Kubiš and Gabčík were taken in by England’s Ellison family
Video of Čech, warning fellow Arsenal players not to lift trophy, gains attention of fans
“There are three ghosts here, three ghosts and a unicorn” – tracing haunted Prague with Raymond Johnston
Prague and London swop notes on Brexit priorities
My Prague – Jiří Fajt