Vrba: Playing for scoreless draw against FCSB would be suicidal

Ian Willoughby
02-08-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Viktoria Plzeň manager Pavel Vrba says it would be suicidal for his team to play for a 0:0 draw in the second leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie with Bulgarian club FCSB on Wednesday night. The first leg in Bucharest ended 2:2, so a 0:0 or 1:1 draw would be enough to see Plzeň through. If the Czech club advance they will reach the playoffs for the Champions League and also guarantee themselves a place in the Europa League, if they fail to get to the main competition. Slavia Prague are in the same position and take a 1:0 home win into their second leg game with BATE Borisov in Belarus.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 