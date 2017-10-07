Voting in general elections abroad to start a day early

Elections to the lower house of Parliament will start a day early in some polling stations abroad in order to make up for the time difference, the ctk news agency reported.

The first voters will be able to cast their ballot on Thursday, October 19, in Brazil, Argentina, Cuba, the US and Canada. People will be able to vote at 108 polling stations abroad, mostly at embassies, cultural institutions or military army bases where Czech soldiers are serving in foreign missions.

Polling stations around the Czech Republic will close at 2pm on Saturday and the preliminary results should be announced a few hours later.