Voting brisk as Czechs go to polls on second day of elections

Czech voters are casting their ballots in the second day of general elections. Polling stations around the country will close their doors at 2 pm and the results of the keenly watched elections to the 200-seat Chamber of Deputies should start becoming clear a few hours later.
Voting was reported to be brisk on Friday, with over two-fifths of the country’s eligible voters casting their ballots. Some polling stations reported 50 percent turnout by 9 pm on Friday and a number said participation so far had been higher than in 2013, when overall turnout was just under 60 percent.
