Voting brisk as Czechs go to polls on second day of elections

Ian Willoughby
21-10-2017
Czech voters are casting their ballots in the second day of general elections. Polling stations around the country will close their doors at 2 pm and the results of the keenly watched elections to the 200-seat Chamber of Deputies should start becoming clear a few hours later.

Voting was reported to be brisk on Friday, with over two-fifths of the country’s eligible voters casting their ballots. Some polling stations reported 50 percent turnout by 9 pm on Friday and a number said participation so far had been higher than in 2013, when overall turnout was just under 60 percent.

 
 
 
 
 
 
