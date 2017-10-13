Volkswagen boss calls for clearer role for Škoda Auto

The Škoda Auto brand and that of Volkswagen and Spanish manufacturing unit SEAT should be more clearly distinguished from each other according to the general manager of the Volkswagen Group, Matthias Müller.
The move should, it is claimed, help reduce conflicts and tension between the companies targeting the same mass market. Production should be targeted at 14 different customer segments, according to the declaration made to managers in Volkswagen’s home city of Wolfsburg.
Media reports have recently suggested tension within the group particular focused on suspicions that the success of Škoda Auto could be coming at the expense of other Volkswagen companies .
