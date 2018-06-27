Visegrad leaders to meet with Macron ahead of EU summit

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron before the opening of a two-day EU summit on migration in Brussels on Thursday.

The meeting was confirmed on Twitter by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis who said the leaders of the Visegrad Group wanted to clear up “some unfortunate statements about migration and French opposition to EU enlargement”.

The leaders of the Visegrad Four opted not to take part in an EU mini-summit on migration held at the initiative of German Chancellor Angela Merkel last Sunday.

A spokesman for the French government said later that the Visegrad “boycott” of the mini-summit would make the regular EU summit difficult.

President Macron also said last week that EU countries that refuse asylum seekers should be sanctioned.