Visegrad interior ministers say quotas will not resolve migrant crisis

The interior ministers of the Visegrad group have warned that the introduction of a permanent mechanism similar to the mandatory quotas for redistribution of immigrants across Europe may deepen the migrant crisis.

In a joint declaration issued in Bratislava the interior ministers of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland rejected the pressure that the European Commission is exerting on countries that failed to accept the required numbers of asylum seekers.

They argue that the only way of resolving the migrant crisis is through the protection of the EU’s external border, coordinated aid to the countries from which migrants are coming and bilateral agreements with their governments which would help to curb the flow of migrants.