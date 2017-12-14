Visegrad Four sign joint project in aid of farmers in Kenya

Czech, Hungarian, Polish and Slovak representatives have signed a four-year project that aims to improve the conditions of thousands of small farmers in Kenya and contribute to dealing with the causes of illegal migration.

The chief manager of the project, worth 14 million euros in total, is the state-run Slovak Agency for International Developmental Cooperation. The project should support 15,000 farmers on the coast of Kenya.

The Czech University of Life Sciences and the Czech branch of the Fairtrade organization will represent the Czech Republic in the project.