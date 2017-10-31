Visapoint registration system terminated

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided as of Tuesday to terminate the electronic registration system for foreigners known as Visapoint. Established in 2009 and strongly criticized by Czech employers as well as human rights organizations, the system required citizens of some countries to register in order to subsequently apply for a permit to remain in the Czech Republic for more than 90 days.

The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that visa applicants could submit their applications from November 24 to Czech embassies and consulates, in person, by e-mail or by phone.