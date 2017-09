A two-day traditional “vinobraní” wine harvest festival began at Prague’s Naměstí Míru on Friday, as astronomical summer ended. The harvest has been celebrated at this site for 11 years.

At vinobraní events, visitors are able to taste various samples including burčák (young wine).

The festival at Naměstí Míru is themed according to the First Republic this year; an accompanying concert by Aneta Langerová will take place at Gröbovka Park.