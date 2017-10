Heavy rain overnight and on Sunday has swollen rivers in north Bohemia with a flood alert in place in the Liberec and Hradec Kralove regions. Second and third degree alerts are in place in many villages along the Labe, Jizera and Kamenice rivers which have exerienced flash floods in the past. Anti-flood measures are being effected, such as bags of sand being placed along the embanments. The situation is expected to improve at the start of the week.