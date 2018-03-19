Viktoria Plzeň widen lead at top of Czech football league

In football, Czech league leaders Viktoria Plzeň secured a narrow 1:0 away win against Zlín on Sunday night.
The win leaves Plzeň nine points clear of second placed Slavia Prague with a game in hand. It was the first league win for Plzeň since the start of the Spring half of the season.
Slavia failed to close the gap on Saturday in spite of overhauling a three goal deficit to draw 3:3 in the Prague derby against Sparta Prague.
Demonstrations held in 11 cities over election of Communist MP Ondráček to chairman post
National Museum discovers fake gems in its collection
Czech Republic caught up in plastic waste disposal crisis in Europe
President Zeman’s Chinese advisor arrested
Growing concern over plight of leading Chinese investor in the Czech Republic