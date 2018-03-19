Viktoria Plzeň widen lead at top of Czech football league

In football, Czech league leaders Viktoria Plzeň secured a narrow 1:0 away win against Zlín on Sunday night.

The win leaves Plzeň nine points clear of second placed Slavia Prague with a game in hand. It was the first league win for Plzeň since the start of the Spring half of the season.

Slavia failed to close the gap on Saturday in spite of overhauling a three goal deficit to draw 3:3 in the Prague derby against Sparta Prague.