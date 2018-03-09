Viktoria Plzeň lose 0:2 against Sporting Lisbon

Chris Johnstone
09-03-2018
In football, Viktoria Plzeň lost in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 away tie against Portuguese team Sporting Lisbon 2:0.

Both goals were scored by Montero. The result leaves the Czech club with a major challenge to get through to the quarter finals when they play at home in a week.

Manager Pavel Vrba said Lisbon’s individual quality showed through in the first leg and suggested the Czechs would have to score quickly in the second leg to stand a chance of overturning the deficit.

 
 
 
